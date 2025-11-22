Delegates at the COP30 climate summit have struck a tentative agreement, sources said Saturday, after overnight negotiations helped resolve a lengthy standoff over emissions cuts and climate finance for developing countries.

The two-week conference, billed as a chance to show that nations can still join forces to tackle climate change despite the absence of the United States, had been scheduled to end on Friday but dragged into overtime as negotiators struggled to resolve the standoff.

Sources said the impasse was resolved after all-night negotiations led by host nation Brazil, though a final deal text had not yet been published and details of the compromise were not immediately clear.

The European Union had agreed not to stand in the way of a deal, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday morning.

The talks had been deadlocked over the balance between advancing the implementation of a 2023 promise to move away from fossil fuels, and wording around the flow of climate finance from developed nations to poorer ones.

The Brazilian presidency scheduled a closing plenary session for the conference for 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT). Any deal needs a consensus to be approved.

Sources told Reuters the COP30 presidency was preparing a side text addressing fossil fuels, though it was not immediately clear if Brazil would issue the declaration itself or if other countries had signed on to support it.

That text was not expected to be part of an overall consensus deal after earlier attempts by Brazil to get all countries at the summit to agree to a text on fossil fuels were unsuccessful.

Separately, a Leaders' Declaration from a G-20 meeting in South Africa stressed the seriousness of climate change, in a snub to U.S. President Donald Trump.