A second round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran is set to take place in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed Monday, according to the ANSA news agency.

Iran and the U.S. said they held "positive" and "constructive" talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week.

"We received a request from the interested parties and from Oman, which is playing the role of mediator, and we have given a positive response," Tajani was quoted by ANSA as saying at the World Expo exhibition in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Rome has often hosted these types of talks, Tajani said, and is "prepared to do everything it takes to support all negotiations that can lead to a resolution of the nuclear issue and to building peace."

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit ally Russia this week for talks prior to the second round of negotiations, a spokesperson said.

Western powers accuse Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons, but Iran says its programme is for civilian purposes only.

Russia, where Araqchi will travel on a pre-planned visit, has supported Tehran in nuclear negotiations with the West and was a signatory to a 2015 pact that Trump quit during his first term.

Two Iranian officials told Reuters they thought Trump's latest approach would follow a pattern of threats followed by retreat, akin to his handling of Greenland, Gaza and tariffs.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Araqchi would be in Russia before the next Oman-mediated talks due to be held on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman's foreign minister, Tehran said.

Some Iranian officials believe Trump’s business background could make him more receptive to a deal if it includes economic incentives such as a potential purchase of U.S.-made planes or unlocking of Iran's economy for U.S. investors.

Iran's currency has gained 16% since Iran-U.S. talks were announced.

In further diplomatic movement around the issue, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on Wednesday.