Around 80 troops are feared dead after a Colombian military transport plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the country’s south on Monday, authorities said, marking one of the deadliest aviation incidents in recent years.

A military source indicated that approximately 80 personnel – equivalent to two platoons – were believed to be aboard the Hercules C-130 aircraft when it went down near Puerto Leguizamo, close to the border with Ecuador.

Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that the crash occurred in the remote Amazonian province of Putumayo, an area that borders both Peru and Ecuador. He described the incident as a “tragic accident” and said rescue teams had been dispatched to the site.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of casualties or survivors, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Images circulating in local media showed thick black smoke rising from the crash site, while emergency and military units rushed to the area. Footage broadcast by state media also showed parts of the aircraft’s fuselage engulfed in flames in a forest clearing.

The Hercules C-130 is commonly used for troop transport and can carry around 100 personnel.

Sánchez expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a painful moment for the country and offering condolences to the families of those affected.

Officials said efforts are ongoing to secure the crash site, assist potential survivors and determine what led to the aircraft going down shortly after departure.