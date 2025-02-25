Billionaire Elon Musk claimed Canada is "not a real country" after hundreds of thousands of Canadians signed a petition urging the Canadian government to revoke his dual citizenship.

The petition, signed by over 236,000 people, was launched by British Columbia resident Qualia Reed and sponsored by New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Charlie Angus, who argued that Musk "has engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada."

Noting that Musk, a key ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, "has used his wealth and power to influence our elections," the petition claimed that Musk is "a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.

"We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Prime Minister to revoke Elon Musk's dual citizenship status, and revoke his Canadian passport effective immediately," it said.

"Canada is not a real country," Musk said late Monday in reaction to the petition.

Musk, born in South Africa, became a Canadian through his mother, who was born in Saskatchewan.

So far, 236,123 Canadians have signed the online petition that will be presented in the House of Commons once it closes June 20.

Trump has repeatedly reiterated his desire to absorb Canada into the U.S. as its 51st state, and has made threats about imposing tariffs on Canadian products.