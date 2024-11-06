Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Donald Trump on his reelection as the president of the United States on Wednesday.

"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the United States after a great struggle and was re-elected as the President of the United States," he wrote on X social media.

He hoped that under his presidency "Türkiye-U.S. relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end."

"I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world. I hope that the elections will be beneficial for our friendly and allied people in the United States and for all of humanity," Erdoğan added.