President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other world leaders condemned Sunday the attack at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, attended by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

In a social media post, Erdoğan said he was relieved that nobody was injured in the attack, particularly “Mr. Trump and first Lady Melania Trump.”

"It is reassuring for us that no one was injured, especially US President Donald Trump and his esteemed wife Melania Trump," Erdoğan said in a post on Turkish social media platform, NSosyal.

Erdogan stressed that in democracies, struggles are carried out through ideas, saying: “Fight in democracies are through ideas, there is no room for any kind of violence."

"I extend my get-well wishes to President Trump, his wife, the US administration, and the American people," the president added.

Other world leaders also expressed shock and relief after the suspected attacker was taken into custody for opening fire at a press gala dinner.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the shooting, expressing relief that the president, First Lady Melania Trump and all others present at the event were safe.

"Violence has no place in a democracy. We decide by majorities, not by the gun," Merz wrote.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also denounced the violence, saying it was "a huge relief" that none of those in attendance were harmed.

"I am shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington overnight," he wrote. "Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as "unacceptable," while European Commission President von der Leyen said that "violence has no place in politics, ever."

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas echoed that sentiment. "An event meant to honour a free press should never become a scene of fear," she wrote, wishing the Secret Service officer "a swift recovery."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of the sharpest critics in Europe of the US-Israeli war against Iran, also condemned the attack.

"Violence is never the answer. Humanity will only move forward through democracy, coexistence and peace," he wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, a close ally of Trump, said he and his wife were "shocked by the attempted assassination" of Trump.

"We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong," he wrote, commending the US Secret Service for a "swift and decisive" response.

Outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, another close ally of Trump, said he was "troubled" by the news of the shooting, adding: "There's no place for violence in politics!"

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was among the first to react to the dramatic events in the US capital, also expressed relief that everyone was safe.

"Political violence has no place in any democracy and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event," he wrote.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum also took to X to send her respects. "Violence must never be the answer," she wrote.

The Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote he was "deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident."

"Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being," Sharif wrote on X.

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, said he was "relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed."

"I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi wrote on X.

"Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being," Sharif wrote on X.