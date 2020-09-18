President Donald Trump said Friday he expects to have available enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every American by April.
"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Trump told a news conference.
He said the distribution of a vaccine will begin within 24 hours of it being approved by federal health regulators.
"In a short time we'll have a safe and effective vaccine and we'll defeat the virus," Trump said.
He has previously said a vaccine could be approved in October, an ambitious timeline that some experts have said is unlikely to be met.
