In an unusual turn of events, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is now under investigation by the country's Federal Police for alleged harassment of a humpback whale.

The investigation follows an incident last June off the north coast of Sao Paulo, where video footage on social media depicted a watercraft, suspected to be operated by Bolsonaro, coming within approximately 15 meters (49 feet) of a humpback whale.

Bolsonaro confirmed to CNN Brasil that he approached the whale but vehemently denied any disturbance, stating: "No one can understand why I am under investigation by the Federal Police regarding whale harassment."

The former president insisted that he maintained a safe distance, approximately 20 to 30 meters from the marine mammal, according to CNN.

Speaking from a hospital in Sao Paulo, where he was undergoing tests related to injuries sustained in a 2018 stabbing, Bolsonaro claimed the investigation was "political" and part of a "relentless persecution" against him.

This incident adds to the controversial politician's legal challenges, including an ongoing investigation into an alleged coup plot following his loss in the 2022 presidential election.

In 2022, Bolsonaro was barred from running for political office until 2030 for abusing power and misusing public media during the election campaign.

The turbulent aftermath of his election defeat saw supporters rioting and breaking into government buildings in Brasilia on Jan. 8, 2023, an event Bolsonaro denies inciting.