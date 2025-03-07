The Trump administration’s overhaul of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has led to drastic cuts across a wide range of programs, from small-scale projects like funding an interpreter in Ukraine to multimillion-dollar initiatives tackling diseases like malaria in Myanmar.

Reuters reviewed a 368-page document revealing the most comprehensive list yet of USAID programs and contracts that have been canceled.

This follows President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 announcement of a broad freeze on nearly all U.S. foreign aid to align funding with his "America First" policy.

The list, obtained by lawmakers through a USAID whistleblower, was shared with Congress as Pete Marocco, the administration official overseeing the cuts, appeared before congressional committees for the first time this week to answer questions about the freeze.

The lengthy list of programs from across the globe illustrates the far-reaching impact of Washington’s cuts, which have decimated USAID operations worldwide and jeopardized the delivery of life-saving food and medical aid.

The Trump administration has said that in just six weeks, it has saved American taxpayers tens of billions of dollars through rapid-fire moves to cancel contracts, fire workers, and root out fraud and waste in the government, although it has offered little evidence to support that claim.

One eliminated USAID program provided support for Myanmar’s efforts to eradicate malaria; another contract paid for an interpreter in Ukraine.

Other programs were intended to help control HIV in the Dominican Republic or boost fisheries in Ghana.

Critics argue that the deep cuts in funding by the United States, the world’s largest single donor, undermine American leadership and leave a vacuum for adversaries like Russia and China to fill.

Congress seeks more information

Members of Congress, including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, have sought more information on the aid cuts but received few answers when Marocco, director of the State Department’s Office of Foreign Assistance, spent an hour on Wednesday answering questions from members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

He held a similar session on Thursday with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Several lawmakers walked out of both meetings frustrated by what they described as Marocco’s failure to answer their questions thoroughly and furious over how foreign aid is being slashed.

They said Marocco alleged that foreign aid programs were riddled with fraud but provided little evidence.

“Tearing this whole system down is doing massive damage to humanitarian concerns around the world, in terms of disease, in terms of nutrition, in terms of clean water. And it’s doing massive damage to U.S. interests in terms of our soft power, our relationships, our leadership on issues, including democracy around the world,” U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said after the meeting.

"You're burning down the village right now because you found a few termites in a post," the Oregon Democrat told reporters.

The State Department declined to comment on Marocco’s meetings, citing a policy of not commenting on communications with Congress. Marocco left both sessions through side doors without talking to reporters.

Critics also argue it is illegal for the administration to freeze aid and cut USAID funding without notifying and consulting Congress. Some also say Trump’s actions violate the Constitution, which gives Congress – not the White House – the authority to decide how to spend government money and which programs to fund.