President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at countries that did not join U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging them to buy American oil or send their forces to the Strait of Hormuz to "just take it."

Trump ​singled out Britain and ​France ⁠as unhelpful in the month-long war that has roiled global markets, driven up energy prices and seen Iran effectively close oil tanker traffic through the Strait.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the ⁠United ⁠Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go ⁠to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"You’ll have ​to start learning how to fight ​for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you ⁠anymore, ‌just like ‌you weren’t there for us.

"The ⁠hard part is ‌done. Go get your own oil!"

He ​also criticized France for ⁠not letting planes ⁠carrying military supplies to Israel fly over ⁠French territory.