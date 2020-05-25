A skeleton reaches up from the ground to clutch at a fantastical winged creature. A hunched figure wearing a face mask drags behind it an entangled mass of stricken faces and lanky limbs. A butterfly flutters out of the mouth of a body laid to rest.
Welcome to "Ciudad Corona" (Corona Town), a collection of murals by Cuban artist Yulier Rodriguez in the backyard of a friend's home in southern Havana.
Rodriguez is one of several urban artists who have taken to Cuba's walls to express anguish but also hope regarding the coronavirus pandemic – some in public spaces, others, like his, in private for fear of running into trouble with communist authorities.
Cuba has reported 1,947 coronavirus cases and 82 deaths so far. Official data shows the Caribbean island registered fewer than 20 new cases per day over the last week compared with the 50 to 60 that were occurring daily in mid-April.
"I felt compelled to express the energy of the moment, the way this illness drags along everyone in its path, be they rich or poor, military or civil," Rodriguez told Reuters.
Graffiti started gaining traction in Cuba in the mid-2010s due partly to the increasing influence of international culture as the country slowly opened, allowing greater internet access and the opportunity to travel.
