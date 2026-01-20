The death toll from suspected gang attacks on Guatemalan police climbed to 10 Monday as heavily armed security forces flooded the streets and civil liberties were curtailed following Congress’ approval of President Bernardo Arevalo’s emergency decree.

The violence erupted Saturday after inmates seized control of three prisons in what authorities described as coordinated riots, taking 43 guards hostage while demanding privileges for gang members and their leaders.

Hours after police regained control of one prison early Sunday, suspected gang members launched a wave of retaliatory attacks against officers across the capital.

Officials confirmed late Monday that a 10th police officer had died from wounds sustained in the assaults.

Authorities held a somber ceremony at the Interior Ministry to honor the fallen officers, with flag-draped coffins lined up in tribute.

“It pains me deeply to hand these flags to the families,” Arevalo said. “They are a symbol of a nation that will not forget the sacrifice and commitment of police who died in the line of duty.”

Outside the ministry, Jose Antonio Revolorio, 72, mourned his son, Officer Jose Efrain Revolorio Barrera, 25. “I hope those who did this will one day pay,” he said. “The law must go after them. This cannot end here. My son was an honest man and dedicated to his work.”

Meanwhile, the government gazette published Arevalo’s declaration of a 30-day state of emergency Monday, citing “coordinated actions by so-called maras, or gangs, against state security forces, including armed attacks against civilian authorities.”

Among the rights limited under the decree are freedom of movement and demonstrations. It also allows police to arrest people without a judicial order if they are suspected gang members. Security forces may also restrict vehicle movement in certain areas or subject vehicles to searches.

A military police officer stands guard after gang members carried out attacks on security forces, following a series of prison riots and hostage‑takings that triggered an outbreak of violence against police, leaving dead and several wounded, Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jan. 19, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The unicameral Congress approved the state of emergency with minor changes late Monday by a vote of 149-1, with 10 lawmakers absent or on approved leave. The measure had gone into effect Sunday.

Traffic in the capital appeared lighter than usual Monday.

“This situation is a shame. It affects people psychologically; they don’t want to go out,” said Oscar Lopez, 68, a radio technician heading to a doctor’s appointment. “I agree with the president imposing the state of emergency. It doesn’t stop the violence, but it helps people feel calmer.”

Ileana Melgar, 64, said she feared missing her appointment Monday to renew her identification. “I was afraid to go out, so I called a friend to go with me,” she said. “You don’t know if they will also stop public transportation and we won’t be able to get back home.”

The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala instructed U.S. government personnel to shelter in place Sunday. The advisory was lifted later in the day, though personnel were advised to maintain a high level of caution while traveling.

On Monday, the embassy condemned the attacks on police. “These terrorists, as well as those who cooperate with or are linked to them, have no place in our hemisphere,” it said. “The security of the Guatemalan people and the stability of our hemisphere must prevail. We reaffirm our support for Guatemala’s security forces to curb the violence.”

In October, Congress revised laws to classify members of the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha gangs as terrorists, increasing prison sentences for gang members convicted of crimes.

The United States also designated the gangs as foreign terrorist organizations last year.

As a precaution, schools were suspended nationwide Monday.