Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff's deputies are calling a massive gun battle early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor – including a bulletproof vest – when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.
After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies – where dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.
She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.