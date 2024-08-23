Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with a commanding speech, outlining bold foreign policy principles and drawing sharp contrasts with Republican rival Donald Trump just 11 weeks before the White House showdown.

On the final night of the four-day Democratic National Convention, the 59-year-old Harris vowed to be a "realistic" and "practical" president for all Americans as she faces off against the 78-year-old Trump in a razor-tight race.

"In the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand, and I know where the United States belongs," she said Thursday, accusing Trump of bowing down to dictators. She promised to back NATO, support Ukraine, and "stand up to Putin's aggression," referencing Russia's president.

Harris emerged as the Democratic candidate a little more than a month ago when allies of President Joe Biden, 81, pressured him to quit the race.

It was a forceful speech for a candidate who, during her brief campaign, had yet to articulate much of her vision for the country. Harris has faced a stream of personal attacks from Trump, who called her weak on the foreign stage.

After days of protests from Palestinian supporters disappointed by not getting a speaking spot at the convention, Harris pledged to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza, and end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a cease-fire deal done," she said to cheers. "And let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself."

She said she wanted to end the war in a way that provides for Israel's security and allows the Palestinian people to realize their right to self-determination.

Harris said she would take whatever action was necessary to defend U.S. interests against Iran and added that tyrants and dictators, including North Korea's Kim Jong Un, "are rooting for Trump."

If successful, Harris would make history as the first woman elected U.S. president on Nov. 5.

Harris drew a series of contrasts with Trump, accusing him of not fighting for the middle class, planning to enact a tax hike through his tariff proposals, and setting in motion the end of a constitutional right to abortion with his Supreme Court picks.

Harris noted the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity and the risks it would pose if Trump regained power.

"Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails," she said.

Trump, who had promised to respond to Harris' speech in real time, posted a series of messages on Truth Social as she spoke, including: "She stands for Incompetence and Weakness - Our Country is being laughed at all over the World!" and "She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!"

Harris also said she would pass a middle-class tax cut that would benefit more than 100 million Americans, contrasting that with Trump's vow to cut the corporate tax rate.

She discussed her plans to fight for abortion rights, voting rights legislation, boosting the housing supply, and banning what she has called "price gouging" by grocers. Her campaign has also proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Chicago’s United Center brimmed with energy – and people. The arena’s 23,500 seats were filled, and arena staff briefly blocked more people from entering, saying the city’s fire marshal declared the building at capacity.

"We did it," Harris told supporters at a post-convention reception. "Forward, forward, forward."