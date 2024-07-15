Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief tragically killed at a rally for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, courageously shielded his family from gunfire during what appeared to be an attempt on the former president's life.

Described by close friends and neighbors as a principled 50-year-old Trump supporter, Comperatore's swift action to protect his wife and daughter spoke volumes about his character and dedication.

"He's a literal hero. He shoved his family out of the way, and he got killed for them," said Mike Morehouse, who lived next to Comperatore for the last eight years. "He's a hero that I was happy to have as a neighbor."

Comperatore died Saturday during an attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police, at least two other people were injured: David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Both were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

As support for Comperatore's family poured in from across the country, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden extended their "deepest condolences."

"He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired, and he lost his life, God love him," said Biden, who added that he was praying for the full recovery of the wounded.

In a separate statement, Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson said his nephew was injured but "thankfully his injury was not serious."

"My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking," Jackson said. "They heard shots ringing out - my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck and something had grazed and cut his neck. He was treated by the medical providers in the tent."

The Secret Service reported that they killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

The former president was displaying a chart of border-crossing numbers when at least five shots were fired.

Trump was seen holding his ear and getting down on the ground.

Agents quickly surrounded him in a shield formation. When he stood, his face bloodied, he pumped his fist to cheering supporters as Secret Service agents whisked him off stage.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by the Secret Service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc., Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Trump later extended his condolences to Comperatore's family.

Randy Reamer, president of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, called Comperatore "a stand-up guy" and "a true brother of the fire service." Reamer noted that Comperatore served as chief of the company for about three years and was a life member, having served for more than 20 years.

"Just a great all-around guy, always willing to help someone out," Reamer said of Comperatore. "He definitely stood up for what he believed in, never backed down to anyone. ... He was a really good guy."

A crew was power-washing the front of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday with plans to install memorial drapery to honor the slain former chief.

Assistant Chief Ricky Heasley of Sarver, who knew Comperatore for more than a decade, remembered him as very outgoing and full of life.

"He never had a bad word," Heasley said.

In the front yard of the Comperatore's two-story home in Butler County, a small memorial had sprung up with a U.S. flag and small bunches of flowers.

For Morehouse, Comperatore's death was an emotional blow - but it also inspired political action. Morehouse said he plans to cast a ballot for the first time in November and intends to vote for Trump.

"As soon as I heard what happened and then learned that it was Corey, I went upstairs as soon as I got home and registered to vote," Morehouse said. "This is the first time I've ever voted, and I think it will be in his memory."

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Comperatore's family had already surpassed $480,000 in donations as of Sunday.