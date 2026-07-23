The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation on Thursday directing ​President Donald Trump to halt U.S. military action against Iran, the latest ⁠symbolic rebuke of ⁠the Republican president from Congress.

The vote was 214-208 in favor of the war powers ​resolution as four Republicans joined ​Democrats in ⁠voting for it.

The resolution, introduced by Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, directs Trump "to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities" against Iran unless Congress authorizes it. However, it was largely symbolic. Lawmakers have passed similar resolutions repeatedly in recent months, but they have not led to cessation of the ⁠war.

The ⁠four Republicans who voted in favor were Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Trump's Republicans hold slim majorities in the House and Senate.

The Senate was due to vote on a separate, but similar, resolution later ⁠on Thursday. The vote comes after Trump announced a ramp-up in attacks on Iran, and the deaths of more ​U.S. service members. Trump on Thursday promised "major military punishment" for ​Iran and its Houthi allies, after the Yemeni fighters struck two Saudi oil tankers ⁠in ‌the ‌Red Sea, extending the Middle ⁠East war to a second major ‌shipping chokepoint.

Additionally, two weeks since the effective collapse ​of an interim truce ⁠meant to end the war, ⁠the U.S. military launched another nightly round of ⁠airstrikes on Iran, ​prompting Iran to fire at U.S. bases in neighboring countries.