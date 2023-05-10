The Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was vice president, and some of the money was concealed from the public, according to a new report by the House Oversight Committee.

The report, released Tuesday, found that Hunter Biden, the president's son, received at least $83 million from foreign nationals between 2014 and 2019. The money came from a variety of sources, including business deals in Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan.

The report also found that Hunter Biden failed to disclose many of these payments on his financial disclosure forms. This is a violation of federal law, which requires government officials to disclose all of their financial interests, reported Fox News.

The White House has defended Hunter Biden's business dealings, saying that he is a private citizen and that his father was not involved in any of his business deals. However, the report raises new questions about the Biden family's financial ties to foreign governments.

"The Biden family has always complied with the law," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "The president has never spoken to Hunter about his business dealings, and he has never taken any action on behalf of his son's interests."

The report is the latest in a series of investigations into the Biden family's business dealings. In 2020, the Senate Judiciary Committee released a report that found that Hunter Biden had used his father's name to enrich himself in Ukraine.

The new report by the House Oversight Committee is likely to increase pressure on President Biden to release his tax returns. The president has so far refused to release his tax returns, breaking with a decades-long tradition of presidential transparency.

The release of the report comes at a time when President Biden is facing increasing scrutiny from Republicans. The GOP is looking to use the report to attack the president and his family ahead of the midterm elections.

The report is also likely to be used by Democrats to attack Republicans. Democrats have accused Republicans of using the report to distract from the Biden administration's accomplishments.

It is a significant development in the ongoing investigations into the Biden family's business dealings. It is likely to have a major impact on Biden's chances in the 2024 presidential elections.