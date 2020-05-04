Hundreds of hungry and homeless in New York City, the country's worst-hit area by the coronavirus outbreak, lined up for free food.
Every weekend New Yorkers come to the soup kitchen to get a warm nutritious meal. About 50-60 volunteers gather to help citizens who have fallen on hard times.
New York City Councilmember Brad Lander tweeted a video Monday that shows a long line of people waiting to get food.
"The line is this long every day. Mostly, people here for the first time. Many immigrant families who won’t get a stimulus check or UI. Hard to comprehend the scale of need,” Lander wrote.
In the United States, more than 68,000 people have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, by far the highest toll for any country, according to a Reuters tally. New York accounts for nearly half of those deaths.
Last week New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he would reopen regions with fewer COVID-19 cases quicker than areas like New York City, the epicenter of the crisis in the United States.
