India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Monday a "deliberate" attack allegedly by Sikh activists in Canada, as bilateral relations between New Delhi and Ottawa hit a new low.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada," Modi said in a statement on X. "Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats."

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India and includes activists for "Khalistan," a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Relations between India and Canada nosedived after Ottawa accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistan activist.

While India's foreign ministry has repeatedly denied accusations by Canada, and New Delhi has accused Ottawa for decades of harboring fringe religious extremists, these were Modi's first comments on the furious diplomatic row.

"Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," Modi added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said that the violence at the Hindu temple on Sunday in Brampton, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, was "unacceptable."

Video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags clashing with a rival group, including people holding Indian flags. There were also isolated fist fights, according to videos.

India's foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal had earlier said the attack on the temple was carried "perpetrated by extremists and separatists", and asked Canada to "ensure that all places of worship are protected" from such attacks.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted," he added.

"We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada".

Beyond Nijjar's killing, Canada has accused India of directing a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says has included intimidation, threats and violence.

Trudeau charged the government of Prime Minister Modi with violating Canadian sovereignty.

India has rejected the allegations.

On Saturday, New Delhi denied that interior minister Amit Shah had plotted to target Sikh activists on Canadian soil, and said it had officially rebuked Ottawa over the "absurd and baseless" allegation.

New Delhi and Ottawa earlier this month each expelled the other's ambassador and other senior diplomats.