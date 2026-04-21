Iran cease-fire to be extended as military maintains blockade: Trump
by
Apr 21, 2026 - 11:15 pm GMT+3
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
by Apr 21, 2026 11:15 pm
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has ordered the military to continue enforcing a blockade while remaining fully prepared, adding that the cease-fire will be extended until a proposal is submitted and talks are concluded.
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