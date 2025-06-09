President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran is participating in current talks over the Gaza conflict, joining the U.S., Israel, and Hamas at the negotiating table.

"Gaza right now is in the midst of a massive negotiation between us and Hamas and Israel and Iran actually is involved," Trump told reporters following an event at the White House after returning from Camp David.

The U.S. president did not elaborate on the nature of Iran's role, and said: "We'll see what's going to happen with Gaza."

"We want to get the hostages back. It's all I can tell you," he added.

The 13-point U.S. plan presented to both Hamas and Israel outlines a 60-day truce, mutual hostage and prisoner releases, and structured talks on Gaza’s future, along with Hamas' release of 10 living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others in two stages, according to Israeli and American media and Palestinian sources.

Rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.