Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard were officially added to Donald Trump's transition team on Tuesday.

"As President Trump’s broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team,” Trump campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement quoted by several U.S. media outlets.

"We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America’s greatness," the statement added.

Kennedy and Gabbard, both of whom were once Democratic presidential candidates, recently endorsed Trump.

Kennedy announced last week that he is ending his long-shot campaign for the 2024 presidential race, pledging his support to Republican nominee Donald Trump.

"I throw my support behind Donald Trump," Kennedy said in an address to the nation from Phoenix, Arizona in the U.S. Southwest.

"I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control," he said.