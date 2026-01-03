Venezuela’s captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife will face "the full wrath of American justice" under drug and terrorism charges, the Trump administration said Saturday.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi posted on X that Maduro and his wife, who were earlier removed from Venezuela by the U.S. military, according to Washington, "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

Bondi recalled the Maduros face charges in New York federal court on existing "Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy" charges.

The United States hit Venezuela with a "large-scale strike" early Saturday and said its president had been captured and flown out of the country after months of intense pressure on Nicolás Maduro's government - an extraordinary nighttime operation announced by President Donald Trump on social media hours after the attack.

The legal authority for the strike - and whether Trump consulted Congress beforehand - was not immediately clear. The stunning, lightning-fast American military action, which plucked a nation's sitting leader from office, echoed the U.S. invasion of Panama that led to the surrender and seizure of its leader, Manuel Antonio Noriega, in 1990 - exactly 36 years ago Saturday.

Multiple explosions rang out and low-flying aircraft swept through the Venezuelan capital, and Maduro's government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations, calling it an "imperialist attack" and urging citizens to take to the streets.

With Maduro's whereabouts not known, the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, would take power under Venezuelan law. There was no confirmation that had happened, though she did issue a statement after the strike.

"We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores," Rodriguez said. "We demand proof of life."

Maduro, Trump said, "has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement." He set a news conference for later Saturday morning.

The attack itself lasted less than 30 minutes and the explosions - at least seven blasts - sent people rushing into the streets, while others took to social media to report what they'd seen and heard. It was not known if there were any deaths or injuries on either side or if more actions lay ahead, though Trump said in his post that the strikes were carried out "successfully."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on X that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed him on the strike and said that Maduro "has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States."

The White House did not immediately respond to queries on where Maduro and his wife were being flown to. Maduro was indicted in March 2020 on "narco-terrorism" conspiracy charges.

Maduro last appeared on state television Friday while meeting with a delegation of Chinese officials in Caracas.

The strike came after the Trump administration spent months increasing the pressure on Maduro, including a major buildup of American forces in the waters off South America and attacks on boats in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean accused of carrying drugs. Last week, the CIA was behind a drone strike at a docking area believed to have been used by Venezuelan drug cartels - the first known direct operation on Venezuelan soil since the U.S. began strikes in September.

As of Friday, the number of known boat strikes was 35 and the number of people killed at least 115, according to the Trump administration. Trump said that the U.S. is engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels and has justified the boat strikes as a necessary to stem the flow of drugs into the U.S.

Maduro has decried the U.S. military operations as a thinly veiled effort to oust him from power.

Armed individuals and uniformed members of a civilian militia took to the streets of a Caracas neighborhood long considered a stronghold of the ruling party. As daylight broke, some rallied while holding posters of Maduro,

In other areas of the city, the streets remained empty hours after the attack. Parts of the city remained without power, but vehicles moved freely.

Video obtained from Caracas and an unidentified coastal city showed tracers and smoke clouding the landscape as repeated muted explosions illuminated the night sky. Other footage showed cars passing on a highway as blasts illuminated the hills behind them. The videos were verified by The Associated Press.

Smoke was seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas, while another military installation in the capital was without power.

"The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes," said Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker, her voice trembling. She was walking briskly with two relatives, returning from a birthday party. "We felt like the air was hitting us."

Venezuela's government responded to the attack with a call to action: "People to the streets!"

The statement added that Maduro had "ordered all national defense plans to be implemented" and declared "a state of external disturbance." That state of emergency gives him the power to suspend people's rights and expand the role of the armed forces.

The website of the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, a post that has been closed since 2019, issued a warning to American citizens in the country, saying it was "aware of reports of explosions in and around Caracas."

"U.S. citizens in Venezuela should shelter in place," the warning said.

Inquiries to the Pentagon and U.S. Southern Command since Trump's social media post went unanswered. The FAA warned all commercial and private U.S. pilots that the airspace over Venezuela and the small island nation of Curacao, just off the coast of the country, was off limits "due to safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity."

The Armed Services committees in both houses of Congress, which have jurisdiction over military matters, have not been notified by the administration of any actions, according to a person familiar with the matter and granted anonymity to discuss it.

Lawmakers from both political parties in Congress have raised deep reservations and flat out objections to the U.S. attacks on boats suspected of drug smuggling on boats near the Venezuelan coast and Congress has not specifically approved an authorization for the use of military force for such operations in the region.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the military action and seizure of Maduro marks "a new dawn for Venezuela," saying that "the tyrant is gone." He posted on X hours after the strike. His boss, Rubio, reposted a post from July that said Maduro "is NOT the President of Venezuela and his regime is NOT the legitimate government."

Cuba, a supporter of the Maduro government and a longtime adversary of the United States, called for the international community to respond to what president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez called "the criminal attack."

"Our zone of peace is being brutally assaulted," he said on X. Iran's Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes.

President Javier Milei of Argentina praised the claim by his close ally, Trump, that Maduro had been captured with a political slogan he often deploys to celebrate right-wing advances: "Long live freedom, dammit!"