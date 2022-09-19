A strong earthquake shook western Mexico, prompting an alarm in the capital on the anniversary of two previous major quakes which took place in 1985 and 2017, experts said Monday.

Mexican seismologists recorded the quake magnitude as 7.4, while the U.S. Geological Survey recorded it as magnitude 7.6.

The epicenter was located 59 kilometers (37 miles) south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast, the national seismological agency reported.

The USGS said in an initial report that the quake was registered at 7.5 magnitude and struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the USGS.