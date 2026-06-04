A man was arrested after attempting to pass through a security checkpoint at Sacramento International Airport carrying an explosive device capable of damaging an aircraft, along with a knife, zip ties and other suspicious items, federal prosecutors said.

The 49-year-old from Sacramento was wearing a scarf covering his face and latex gloves, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said in a news release. He also had five cell phones: one with a 15-minute timer set to begin, a second with a message on the screen from another phone number saying, "we will be awaiting your call.”

Evidence photos released by prosecutors show a cardboard tube about the size of a toilet paper roll fitted with a green fuse. Bomb technicians tested the device. The powder and fuse "were determined to be viable and energetic,” Grant said.

If the device had detonated next to a window on a pressurized aircraft flying above 10,000 feet (3 kilometers), Grant said, "it had the potential to damage the aircraft and cause a possible loss of cabin pressure.”

Before the device was removed from the airport, officers put a bomb blast suppression blanket over it and taped off the immediate area, according to the federal complaint against the man.

He was arrested Saturday and appeared in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday. He is charged with unlawful possession of explosive material in an airport. The complaint also alleges he made "rambling” calls to the FBI in the months beforehand to report he was being threatened and intimidated.

His public defender, Meghan McLoughlin, said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday that "there is often more to these cases than the government’s allegations, and that the criminal process will reveal” her client’s story as well.

It wasn't immediately known how extensively the man was searched at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. Last year, air travelers in the U.S. were no longer required to take off their shoes during security screenings. Screenings without shoes became a requirement in 2006, several years after "shoe bomber” Richard Reid’s failed 2001 attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami.