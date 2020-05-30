The mayor of Minneapolis declared a strict curfew for the US city on Friday after three nights of violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Mayor Jacob Frey ordered everyone off the city's streets starting at 8 pm (0100 GMT Saturday) until 6 am, excepting law enforcement, fire and medical personnel and national guard troops deployed for peacekeeping.

The police officer accused of killing the 46-year-old Floyd by kneeling on his neck was arrested and charged with murder earlier Friday.

Floyd's death elicited rage and thousands have flooded to streets of Minneapolis to voice that black lives matter.

Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday the four officers have been fired.

Video of Floyd's arrest captured by a bystander and posted on Facebook appeared to show the victim pinned to the ground, repeatedly pleading "I can't breathe" for nearly four minutes as an officer holds his neck to the ground with his knee. He appeared to be in handcuffs in the video footage.

Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

His pulse was checked about three minutes after he stopped gasping for air while the officer continued to press his knee on Floyd's neck, but it is unclear from the video what the assessment was at that point. He is then loaded on to a stretcher and moved into an ambulance.

He did not appear to be conscious.

Floyd's family also said Tuesday that they want the police officers charged with murder.