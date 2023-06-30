Mexico has witnessed a devastating toll, with over 100 lives lost in the past two weeks due to heat-related causes, according to the health ministry's somber announcement on Thursday.

As temperatures soared close to a blistering 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in certain regions of the country, a three-weeklong heat wave has relentlessly gripped Mexico, straining the energy grid, prompting the suspension of classes in certain areas, and leaving countless Mexicans sweltering in its unforgiving grip.

Most of the fatalities, more than two-thirds, occurred during the week of June 18-24, with the remaining deaths reported the previous week.

This drastic increase in heat-related fatalities starkly contrasts the same period last year, which registered only a single fatality.

The health ministry's report on extreme temperatures revealed that nearly all deaths were attributed to heat stroke, with a small number resulting from severe dehydration.

The northern state of Nuevo Leon, which shares a border with Texas, accounted for approximately 64% of the tragic deaths.

The neighboring states of Tamaulipas and Veracruz along the Gulf coast also experienced significant heat-related casualties.

While recent days have brought relief with the onset of the rainy season and a subsequent drop in temperatures, some northern cities continue to endure scorching conditions.

Notably, the town of Aconchi in the state of Sonora witnessed sweltering highs of 49 degrees Celsius just this past Wednesday, a testament to the relentless grip of the heat wave.