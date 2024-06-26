The president of Bolivia warned against the "irregular” movement of military units in the capital La Paz, as he denounced the top general for plotting to carry out a coup d'etat.

Heavily armed soldiers and armored vehicles were seen gathering in the capital's central Plaza Murillo, according to videos shared on social media.

President Luis Arce called for "democracy to be respected” in a message on his X account.

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup "in the making.”

"The three chiefs of the armed forces have come to express our dismay. There will be a new cabinet of ministers, surely things will change, but our country cannot continue like this any longer," General Juan Jose Zuniga told a local TV station.

Morales, who has publicly split with Arce although both belong to the same socialist movement, announced a national mobilization of his supporters to back democracy.

He accused Zuniga of seeking to stage a coup and announced a general work stoppage including a call to block roadways.

Morales said: "We will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate people."