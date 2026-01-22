A sprawling winter storm is set to hammer the United States this weekend, threatening tens of millions of Americans with icy roads, heavy snow, and widespread power outages.

From New Mexico to the Carolinas, residents brace for a crippling mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow, while northern states, including parts of New England, may face travel virtually impossible conditions.

The National Weather Service reported that more than 100 million people were under winter weather watches, warnings, or advisories by Wednesday. At least 19 states are in the storm’s direct path, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and northern states farther east, prompting urgent preparations from municipal authorities and residents alike.

Forecasters warn that a half-inch (1.27 cm) of ice could fall across southern states, enough to down trees and power lines.

In the northern plains, extreme wind chills could make temperatures feel as cold as minus 45.6 degrees Celsius (114.08 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Snowfall in Oklahoma and surrounding regions may pile several inches deep, creating treacherous driving conditions.

Cities are mobilizing all available resources.

Jackson, Mississippi, readies snowplows, skid steers, and excavators, supplemented by three trucks spreading salt and sand on icy roads.

Memphis, Tennessee, operates a fleet of snow and brine trucks, while the statewide Tennessee Department of Transportation maintains 851 salt trucks and 634 brine trucks, most doubling as plows.

Nashville, embracing local flair, has snowplows named after country legend Dolly Parton, including “Dolly Plowton” and “Snowlene.”

Chicago, accustomed to annual snowfall between 37 and 39 inches, deploys 40 4x4 vehicles and 12 beet juice-dispensing trucks to lower the freezing point of water and improve road traction.

Texas agencies coordinate snowplows, motor graders, and brine tankers across the state, with Dallas-area teams focused on pre-treating major highways.

Arkansas alone stocks thousands of cubic yards of salt across 121 facilities, with more than 1,300 snow-clearing machines ready.

Public safety warnings are clear.

Truck driver Charles Daniel from western Oklahoma stressed, “You’ve got to be very weather aware, and real smart about what you’re doing. One mistake can literally kill somebody.” Experts advise residents to layer clothing and cover exposed skin, especially in the northern cold.

The storm, expected to intensify Friday and continue through the weekend, may also be fueled by an atmospheric river pulling Gulf Coast moisture northward into Georgia, the Carolinas, and beyond.

Major hub airports including Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Memphis, and Charlotte may see delays, and east coast airports could face secondary disruptions as the system barrels east.

From Gulf cities to northern plains, authorities warn that this is not merely a snow event, it is a nationwide test of infrastructure, preparedness, and personal safety.

Millions could face days without power, paralyzed transportation, and hazardous conditions across the heart of the country.