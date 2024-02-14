Multiple injuries were reported after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, shortly after the team pledged to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title.

Police said multiple victims were struck and armed suspects were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

A person is detained near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon. Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.