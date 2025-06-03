Tech billionaire Elon Musk unleashed a scathing attack Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cut and spending package, calling it a “disgusting abomination,” just days after stepping down as one of the Republican leader’s closest advisors.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk posted on X. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

The White House swiftly responded to the criticism, defending the legislation and dismissing Musk’s remarks.

“The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill — it doesn’t change his opinion,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”

The package, which Trump has hailed as a key achievement of his economic agenda, has faced backlash over what critics describe as excessive spending and tax breaks favoring the wealthy. Musk’s public rebuke adds to the growing unease among fiscal conservatives and former allies over the bill’s long-term impact on the U.S. economy.

The billionaire, in a separate post, warned the bill would dramatically increase the budget deficit to $2.5 trillion and burden Americans with "crushingly unsustainable debt."

"Congress is making America bankrupt," Musk said in yet another post, citing budget statistics since 2000.