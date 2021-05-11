Muslim Americans sent a message of unity and cohesion at an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner hosted by the Diyanet Center of America in New Jersey on Monday.
The iftar was held at the Bergen Diyanet Mosque in collaboration with the Muslim American Law Enforcement Association (MALEA).
N.J. Assemblyperson Clinton Calabrese, Cliffside Park Mayor Thomas Calabrese, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and others joined Muslims to break their fast, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.
Sinan Dedeler, the Turkish consulate’s religious affairs attache, attended the event as well as attaches of the Turkish police.
Comparing Ramadan to a school that reminds people of their values, Dedeler said iftar gatherings provide opportunities for cultural interaction.
MALEA President Kamil Warraich highlighted the contributions of Muslim police officers, whose numbers in law enforcement agencies have surged.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.