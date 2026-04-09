NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Thursday that cooperation within the alliance must be mutual, rejecting U.S. criticism over allies’ level of support in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

"It was not a one-way alliance when U.S., European, and Canadian troops fought and sacrificed shoulder to shoulder in Afghanistan,” he added.

Rutte’s remarks come amid tensions after President Donald Trump and senior administration officials criticized NATO countries for declining to participate in an alliance effort to help secure the Strait of Hormuz or restrict access to bases during the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Trump has threatened to withdraw from the alliance.

"Nearly without exception, allies are doing everything the United States is asking. They have heard and are responding to President Trump’s requests,” Rutte said.

While acknowledging that some allies were initially "a bit slow,” the NATO chief stressed, adding that most are now providing support, including logistics and basing, to assist U.S. operations.

"In fairness, they were also a bit surprised. To maintain the element of surprise for the initial strikes, President Trump opted not to inform allies ahead of time,” he explained.

"What I see when I look across Europe today is allies providing a massive amount of support, basing, logistics and other measures to ensure the powerful U.S. military succeeds in denying Iran a nuclear weapon,” Rutte further noted.

He also said that "a stronger Europe and a stronger NATO will not take U.S. leadership for granted.”