The newly appointed U.S. secretary of state, Marco Rubio, reiterated Washington's "unwavering support" for Israel, days into a fragile cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

As Israel pursued a deadly operation in occupied West Bank's Jenin, Rubio assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Washington's continued backing.

Rubio spoke to Netanyahu from Washington on Wednesday night to "underscore that maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

He also "congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel's successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza," she said.

A cease-fire in Israel's 15-month genocidal war on Gaza that started Sunday includes an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Former U.S. president Joe Biden had pushed for months for a deal along the same outlines. Trump sent an envoy to help push through an agreement before he took office, although the Republican has since said he is not confident the deal will hold.

In one of his first acts in office, Trump ended sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank imposed by Biden over their attacks on Palestinians.

During his first term in the White House, Trump put forward a peace plan he and his proponents called "the deal of the century," which would have included major Israeli annexations in the West Bank.

As Rubio and Netanyahu spoke, Israel's West Bank operation, dubbed "Iron Wall," was pressing on, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring 35 others.

Prime Minister Netanyahu linked the operation to a broader strategy of countering Iran "wherever it sends its arms – in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen" and the West Bank.

The Israeli government has accused Iran, which supports armed groups across the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, of attempting to funnel weapons and funds to the West Bank.

During a separate call Wednesday Secretary of State Rubio spoke about Iran with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In addition to Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, the pair discussed "the threats posed by Iran and its proxies," according to a statement.

Biden's administration had pushed for a deal in which Saudi Arabia would recognize Israel in exchange for a defense pact with the United States and help on a civilian nuclear program.

That deal was put on ice after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, triggering Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.