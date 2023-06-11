Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," whose sporadic, anonymous bomb attacks terrorized the United States from 1978 to 1995 has died in prison at the age of 81, the authorities said.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Kaczynski was found unconscious in his cell overnight. Staff had initiated life-saving measures and had him transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The authorities did not initially provide any information on the cause of death.

According to the report, he was last housed in a medical unit in a detention center in the state of North Carolina. Prior to that, he had been imprisoned in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

The Harvard-educated former mathematics professor and avowed technophobe killed three people and injured 23 others in package bomb attacks between 1978 and 1995.

The bombs went off at U.S. universities and airline headquarters, as well as on an American Airlines flight in 1979.

Kaczynski was one of the most wanted people in the U.S. His manifesto, which claimed that the Industrial Revolution hurt humanity, was published in The Washington Post newspaper in 1995 in exchange for an end to the bombings.

He was captured in 1996 after his brother revealed his hideout in the mountains of the state of Montana. He was later sentenced to life in prison.