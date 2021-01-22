A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the literal target of a lawmaker in the U.S. state of Oklahoma.
A Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season. Rep. Justin Humphrey’s district includes the heavily forested Ouachita Mountains in southeast Oklahoma, where a Bigfoot festival is held each year. He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.
"Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state," Humphrey said in a statement.
Humphrey says his bill would only allow trapping and that he also hopes to secure $25,000 to be offered as a bounty.
Micah Holmes, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which oversees hunting in the Midwestern state, told television station KOCO that the agency uses science-driven research and doesn’t recognize Bigfoot.
