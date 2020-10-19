People are tired of hearing from Dr. Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about the novel coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said firing the doctor would create bigger problems for him.

Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House COVID-19 task force.

Trump has heckled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks.

He long ignored the top doctor's advice and started wearing masks much later than most.

After one of his aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Trump was also infected but has since recovered from the disease.

Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.