Peru's Congress ousted on Tuesday with a large majority interim President Jose Jeri after only four ​months in office, following a scandal involving undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman – continuing the country's revolving door of leaders.

There were 75 ⁠lawmakers who voted in favor of removing ⁠Jeri, while 24 voted against and three abstained.

Legislators will now elect a new head of Congress who will also assume Peru's presidency, becoming the Andean nation's eighth ​president in as many years. Jeri is Peru's third consecutive president ​to ⁠be removed from office.

Ruth Luque, one of the lawmakers who backed the censure measures, said she wanted to replace Jeri with a leader who would put public interest and security first, ahead of a new president coming into office. Elections are due to take place on April 12.

"We ask to end this agony so we can truly create the transition citizens are hoping for," she said. "Not a transition with hidden interests, influence-peddling, secret meetings and hooded figures. We don't want that sort of transition."

The scandal that was dubbed "Chifagate" – after a local name for Chinese restaurants – began last month when Jeri was filmed arriving at a restaurant late ⁠at ⁠night wearing a hood to meet with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang, who owns stores and a concession for an energy project. The meeting was not publicly disclosed.

Jeri became president in October after Peru's unpopular Congress voted unanimously to remove his predecessor, Dina Boluarte, as the right-wing parties that had backed her dropped their support amid corruption scandals and growing anger over rising crime.

Boluarte had no vice president and Jeri, who was the head of Congress at the time, was next in the line of succession.

This interim status was used ⁠to remove him from the presidency on Tuesday. Unlike impeachment, which requires a supermajority of 87 in the 130-member legislature, Congress voted to censure Jeri, which strips him of his title as head of Congress with a simple ​majority.

Jeri has said he would respect the outcome of the vote.

Voting on new president

While the current head of Congress, Fernando Rospigliosi, would be constitutionally next in the line of succession, he has declined to assume the presidency. As such, ⁠legislators will have ‌to elect ‌a new head of Congress who will then automatically assume the ⁠presidency.

Rospigliosi said parties have until 6 p.m. local time ‌to present their candidates and the legislature would vote on a new president on Wednesday.

This would be similar to ​Francisco Sagasti's ascent to the presidency ⁠in 2020 after he was chosen by Congress amid a ⁠sharp political crisis and protests following former President Manuel Merino's five-day presidency.

The field for the April ⁠election is crowded, with ​dozens of candidates expected to participate. According to a recent Ipsos poll, large portions of the electorate are undecided about who to vote for.