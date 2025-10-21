The planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is on hold after a meeting between officials from both countries, an official said Tuesday.

The meeting had been announced last week. It was supposed to take place in Budapest, although a date had not been set.

The decision was made following a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The official requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The back-and-forth over Trump's plans is the latest bout of whiplash caused by his stutter-step efforts to resolve a conflict that has persisted for nearly four years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders accused Putin of stalling for time to continue his invasion as diplomatic efforts took place. They also said they opposed any push to make Kyiv surrender land captured by Russian forces in return for peace, as Trump has on occasion suggested.

Eight European leaders, as well as senior European Union officials, said in a joint statement they intend to go ahead with plans to use Moscow's billions of dollars (euros) of frozen assets abroad to help Kyiv win the war, despite some misgivings about the legality and consequences of such a step.

Zelenskyy noted that Putin returned to diplomacy and called Trump last week when facing the possibility that the U.S. would supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles.

But "as soon as the pressure eased a little, the Russians began to try to drop diplomacy, postpone the dialogue," Zelenskyy said Tuesday in a Telegram post.

"We need to end this war, and only pressure will lead to peace," he said.

The leaders' statement laid down a marker by saying the leaders "remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force."

Trump last month reversed his long-held position that Ukraine would have to concede land and suggested it could win back all the territory it has lost to Russia. However, after a phone call with Putin last week and a subsequent meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, Trump shifted his position again and called on Kyiv and Moscow to "stop where they are" in the more than three-year war.

On Sunday, Trump said that the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine should be "cut up," leaving most of it in Russian hands.

Trump said Monday that while he thinks it is possible that Ukraine can ultimately defeat Russia, he's now doubtful it will happen.

Ukrainian and European leaders are trying hard to keep Trump on their side.

"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations," the statement said. "We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction."

The dynamics of Trump's engagement with Europe's biggest conflict since World War II have zigzagged as he searches for a peace deal.