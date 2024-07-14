Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump and extended his sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I strongly condemn the assassination attempt against the 45th President of the United States and presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Trump," Erdoğan saıd in a statement.

He extended his heartfelt wishes for Trump's recovery, expressing solidarity with Trump, his family and loved ones.

"I believe that the investigation into the attack will be conducted most effectively to ensure there is no shadow over the U.S. elections and global stability."

"The perpetrators and masterminds must be brought to justice swiftly."

"As Türkiye, we stand with our friends and allies, the American people," he said.

In a separate statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the attempt on Trump's life, calling it an assault on the will of the people.

"We strongly condemn the attack on the former President of the USA and presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, Mr. Donald Trump, at a political rally in Pennsylvania," the ministry said.

"This assassination attempt is also an assault on the will of the people. Interference in democratic politics through violence, coups, and other illegitimate means is unacceptable," it added.

"We hope that the upcoming elections in the United States will take place in a peaceful environment," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, just days before he was set to accept the Republican nomination for a third term

The shooting resulted in the death of one spectator and critically injured two others. The incident is being investigated as a potential assassination attempt, with the shooter also killed.