Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University, the conservative group said.

Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans, "The American Comeback” and "Prove Me Wrong.”

A single shot rings out and Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators gasp and scream, and some run away. The AP was able to confirm the videos were taken at the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus, where Kirk was scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

"A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the president said in a post on Truth Social.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is "closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk.”

Vice President JD Vance also called for prayers, calling Charlie Kirk "a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney General Pam Bondi, and House Speaker Mike Johnson joined the chorus of Trump officials offering their prayers to Kirk.

Support also came from across the aisle.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting "disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.”

"He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who was at the event, said told Fox News Channel that he heard one shot and saw Kirk go back.

"It seemed like it was a close shot,” Chaffetz said, who seemed shaken as he spoke.

He said there was a light police presence at the event and Kirk had some security but not enough.

"Utah is one of the safest places on the planet,” he said. "And so we just don’t have these types of things.”