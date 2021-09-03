A male reporter received an eerie response from White House spokesperson Jen Psaki Thursday when he asked a loaded question about President Joe Biden's support for abortion, citing his Catholic faith.

"Why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion as morally wrong?" the reporter asked.

Psaki said the president "believes that it is a woman's right, it is a woman's body and it is her choice."

The reporter pressed Psaki, asking: "Who does he (Biden) believe, then, should look out for the unborn child?"

Psaki reiterated that Biden believes "it is up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor.

"I know you've never faced those choices nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing," she added.

The back-and-forth came one day after Biden blasted a Texas state law that bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The United States Supreme Court refused to block the ban in a 5-4 ruling late Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court's ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost 50 years," Biden said in a statement.