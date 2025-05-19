Russian President Vladimir Putin praised a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he discussed a potential cease-fire in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press briefing in Sochi, Putin described the conversation with Trump as "frank and substantive," saying that Trump acknowledged Russia's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine.

Putin expressed gratitude to Trump for supporting the resumption of direct negotiations in Istanbul between Moscow and Kyiv, emphasizing that the U.S. president outlined his position on the cease-fire between the two sides.

"The U.S. president expressed his position on the ceasefire and, for his part, also noted that Russia supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis; we just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace," he said.

A truce with Ukraine, Putin said, is possible once relevant agreements are reached, and both Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that are mutually acceptable.

Trump first announced that he would be holding the call with the Russian leader in a social media post on Saturday. The Kremlin later that day confirmed that the conversation would be taking place.

Trump also said he will discuss trade issues with the Russian president.

The call follows a report by CNN citing the Ukrainian presidency that Trump started the day’s diplomacy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instead of Putin, although the U.S. president earlier announced otherwise. Trump had said he would call Putin at 10 a.m. (1400GMT), followed by a call with Zelenskyy and NATO officials.

It is unclear what prompted the reported change in plans. The White House declined to confirm or deny whether the Trump-Zelenskyy call had indeed taken place.

Trump described the talks as a step toward ending the "bloodbath,” claiming over 5,000 soldiers weekly. "HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY,” he posted on Truth Social.

The call comes after Russian and Ukrainian delegates held their first direct talks in over three years in Istanbul on Friday.

After Trump's inauguration in January, the first publicly announced telephone call between Trump and Putin was on Feb. 12.

Trump said then that both Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls, and Trump ordered top U.S. officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

They spoke again on March 18. The Kremlin said they spoke for about 2 hours, one of the longest Putin calls.

Putin agreed to stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily but declined to endorse a full 30-day cease-fire that Trump hoped would be the first step toward a permanent peace deal. Ukraine and Russia accused each other of breaking the moratorium on attacking energy facilities.