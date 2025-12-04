Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to indicate during recent talks in Moscow that he wants to end the Ukraine war, U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

"Their impression was... he would like to see the war ended," Trump said, referring to negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who took part in the talks.

Trump said the meeting was “reasonably good” but cautioned that it is unclear what happens next.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the Russians "very strongly" want to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner left the Kremlin with no breakthrough on a peace deal, following a lengthy meeting that lasted into the early hours of Wednesday.

"They had a very good meeting yesterday with President Putin," Trump said, adding: "What comes out of that meeting? I can't tell you because it does take two to tango.”