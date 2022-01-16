Amid the blistering summer heat, a major infestation of rhino beetles has descended upon Argentina.
Many houses in four provinces, Santa Isabel, Telen, Victoria and Carro Quemado, were infested by rhinoceros beetles, which hide in the garrets during the day to keep cold, and many tenants complained that their rooftops have been damaged due to the weight imposed by the thousands of insects.
Santa Isabel Mayor Christian Echegaray said in a statement that rhino beetles “hit car windshields like hail.”
Authorities are keeping street lights off so as not to attract more of the insects, which many residents have collected in boxes and left outside the city center.
