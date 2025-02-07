A stream in a busy area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires has turned bright red, fueling fears of industrial pollution, according to images and footage obtained from the area.

The Sarandí stream, near Villa Inflamable, in the municipality of Avellaneda, is home to tanneries and other industries that transform animal skins into leather using chemicals. Images of the blood-red waterway captured by residents quickly spread on social media, evoking apocalyptic imagery.

A drone view shows the Sarandi stream, which flows into the Rio de la Plata River, dyed red for unknown reasons, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Feb. 6, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

María Ducomls, a local resident, described waking early one recent morning to powerful odors.

"At 5:30 a.m., we already had a special and hazardous waste incinerator spewing pollutants into the air,” she told The Associated Press. Shortly after, she noticed the stream, "It looks like a stream of blood; we have never seen it like this,” she said.

Officials from the municipality of Avellaneda, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the Argentine capital, suspect the presence of aniline, a toxic substance used in dyes and medicines.

An aerial view shows Sarandi Creek dyed red in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (EPA Photo)

Following the collection of water samples, they filed a complaint with the Buenos Aires province's ministry of infrastructure and public services, which will lead an investigation.

Residents report that the stream has exhibited various unusual colors in the past - gray, green, violet, blue and brown - often with an oily surface. They say they have been filing complaints against local businesses since the 1990s, with several cases of alleged environmental contamination still open.