Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to engage in discussions regarding the Ukraine conflict with the incoming U.S. administration under Donald Trump, as he emphasized his hope that any resolution would lead to "lasting peace."

Putin congratulated Trump on taking office hours before his inauguration in Washington.

Putin, who said he wanted to secure long-lasting peace in Ukraine rather than a short cease-fire, made the comments during a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

"We are also open to dialogue with the new U.S. administration on the Ukrainian conflict," Putin said.

"We see the statement of the newly elected U.S. President and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, interrupted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.

"We also hear his statement about the need to do everything to prevent a third world war. Of course, we welcome such a mood and congratulate the elected President of the United States of America on taking office," Putin said.

Putin further said that the goal of a settlement regarding the war in Ukraine should be based on a long-term peace that is based on "respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations who live in this region."