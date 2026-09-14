U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to refrain from attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, a day after he criticized Kyiv over strikes on Russian oil refineries.

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Oil prices have soared as the war in the Middle East hits the six-and-a-half-month mark, raising American fuel costs and inflation just weeks before crunch U.S. midterm elections.