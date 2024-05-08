A security guard at Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday, although it was unclear if the rapper was home during the incident.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. (6 a.m. GMT) and officers responding to the incident found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital. A suspected shooter was spotted and the individual fled in a vehicle.

Speaking to reporters in front of Drake's home in Toronto's lavish Bridle Path neighborhood, often dubbed "Millionaires Row," Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the investigation was at an early stage and information was very limited.

Police had not yet established a motive behind the shooting and details of the shooter or the vehicle were not yet available, Krawczyk said.

The wounded man, a security guard who was standing outside the mansion gates, was still in the hospital in serious condition, he said.

An aerial view shows the home of Canadian rapper Drake in Toronto, Canada, May 7, 2023.

Krawczyk could not confirm whether Drake was at home at the time of the incident but said police were in contact with his team, which was cooperating.

Asked if the incident was linked to an ongoing feud between Drake and American rapper Kendrick Lamar, Krawczyk said he was aware of it but said it was too early in the investigation to assign any motive and declined to comment further.

Lamar, who has won 17 Grammy awards, escalated his musical battle with Drake over the past week by releasing three "diss" tracks in 36 hours, according to Variety.

The last video of the three songs, "Not Like Us," featured an aerial view of Drake's Toronto mansion.

The song, which has over 23 million views on Lamar's YouTube channel, prompted some fans to add an "Owned by Kendrick" label to Drake's Toronto house on Google Maps, according to the National Post newspaper. The label has since been taken down.

Representatives for Drake and Lamar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.