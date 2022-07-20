A minivan was caught on video being swallowed by a sinkhole in the Bronx, New York City, following severe thunderstorms on Monday.

The van was swallowed in the Morris Park area of the Bronx. The sinkhole opened up “when a sewer beneath it collapsed“ amid the heavy rain, Spectrum News NY1 reported.

Crews were still working on Tuesday morning to repair the giant sinkhole on 1613 Radcliff Avenue in Morris Park.

The driver was unhurt, but onlookers shouted out in shock.

Video recorded by a passer-by, Annie Boller, shows a white van teetering on the edge of a collapsed road before falling into the sinkhole.

Two vehicles fell into the hole and that New York City Fire Department officials were seeing to the incident, Bronx representative Marjorie Velazquez said in a Tweet.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Manhattan, the Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle on Monday evening advising residents to seek higher ground.